Turkovac COVID-19, a Turkish-made vaccine, is now available for purchase.

The Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine, which is manufactured in Turkey, is now on the market.

The Turkish-made Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine is now available.

The Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine, developed in Turkey, is now available for purchase.

Turkovac enabled Turkey to join a select group of nine countries capable of producing COVID-19 vaccines.

ANKARA (Turkey) is a city in Turkey.

Turkey began administering the locally developed Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine in larger hospitals across the country on Thursday.

The vaccine was developed in collaboration with Erciyes University in Kayseri and Turkish Health Institutes under the Turkish Ministry of Health.

Turkey is one of only nine countries that can manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to Turkovac.

Last week, Turkey announced that the Turkovac vaccine, developed in-house, had received emergency approval.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced earlier this week that the vaccine will be distributed in Turkey’s signature city hospitals beginning on Thursday.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has promised to make the vaccine widely available, claiming that it will benefit humanity as a whole.

“We believe in our vaccine,” says the author.

Mehmet Ali Kizildag expressed interest in getting the indigenous vaccine after receiving Turkovac as his first vaccination.

“We waited until today because we have complete trust in our Turkish doctors,” Kizildag, 40, explained, adding, “Thank God we got our vaccine today.”

“We believe in our government and our vaccine,” Halil Cebi, 45, a Turkovac vaccine recipient, said.

According to the author, “everyone should have faith in their government and get vaccinated.”

Hopefully, we will be able to survive and combat the pandemic in this manner.”

Omer Lutfi Kiziloglak, 56, said he’d been waiting for the indigenous vaccine for a long time after receiving two doses of the BioNTech vaccine.

“It’s local, so we trust it.”

“I would recommend this to everyone,” he said, “even though there are other vaccines available.”

The author is Seda Sevencan.