Turner not fretting over batting slump

WA batsman Ashton Turner is in the midst of a career-worst form slump, but says his magical knock in India last year has given him confidence that he still belongs on the international stage.

Turner was labelled a future star after scoring an unbeaten 84 off just 43 balls to propel Australia to a ODI victory over India in Mohali.

The majestic innings had helped to spark Australia’s 3-2 series win, but Turner has struggled to live up to his potential since then.

The 26-year-old underwent a fourth round of shoulder surgery after missing out last year on Australia’s 15-man World Cup squad. Since returning, he has averaged just 3.5 in his two Sheffield Shield hitouts and 16.6 in five BBL innings.

In the recent 2-1 ODI series loss in India, Turner returned scores of four and 13.

He will return to BBL action on Friday night when he lines up for Perth against Adelaide at Optus Stadium.

The talented right-hander has thought long and hard about his recent form slump, but any self doubts are erased when his mind wanders back to that magical night in Mohali.

“No matter how things are going, I know my best is good enough and I can perform against the best in the world,” Turner said.

“It (that knock in India) is a key point in my career that I can always look back to and reference if I’m ever in doubt.

“It gives me confidence that, playing for Australia, I belong there.

“Likewise, I’ve had performances for the Perth Scorchers before that I can look back on before the game tomorrow night and have really fond memories on.”

Turner has struggled this summer chopping and changing between formats, but he feels it’s something he will be able to deal with better as his career goes on.

For now, Turner is determined to help the fourth-placed Scorchers to secure a finals berth.

The Scorchers take on the second-placed Strikers and fifth-placed Sydney Thunder in the final two rounds, with one win likely to be enough to secure a top-five spot.

The return of Turner and Ashton Agar from international duties has squeezed talented allrounder Cameron Green out of the squad.

“Batting six and seven in T20 cricket is a bloody tough job, particularly at the start of your career,” Turner said of Green’s axing.

“I see Cam Green in the future being a top-order batter. He’s only going to get better and better.”