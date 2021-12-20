Turning Point USA America Fest LIVE – At a conservative event in Phoenix, Donald Trump Jr begins a chant of “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Donald Trump Jr. begins a chant of “Let’s Go Brandon” at a conservative event in Phoenix during Turning Point USA America Fest LIVE.

AT A CONSERVATIVE EVENT, DONALD Trump Jr. slammed Joe Biden.

Trump Jr. used an anti-President Biden “Let’s Go Brandon” chant during his speech at Turning Point USA’s America Fest event in Phoenix.

Conservatives have interpreted the viral chant to mean “F**k Joe Biden.”

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” or “F**k Joe Biden” has been turned into merch, with hoodies and flags bearing the words “Let’s go Brandon” or “F**k Joe Biden” on them.

Trump Jr. began his speech on stage on Sunday with the chant.

The America Fest, hosted by Turning Point USA, is a gathering of young conservatives.

It began on December 18 and will conclude on December 21.

The event will feature Candace Owens, Ted Cruz, and others.

“You know there’s another way to say it, but I’m not going to…I’m not going to condone that kind of behavior from you fine young people,” he said.

WOW – At (hashtag)AMFEST2021, @DonaldJTrumpJr started a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.

