Turns Out We’re Bang Up for Harvesting Our Own Fruit

Fruit farmers in Scotland will not have to resort to smuggling overseas labour across closed borders in order to get their blossoming produce off the branches this summer, as thousands of local workers have signed up to Do Their Bit and get out there in new careers as key harvesters of soft fruits.

The thinking for a while was that closed international borders and orders to stay at home would leave the UK’s fruit and veg fields to rot this summer, as outdoor veg work has bafflingly become a job for other people to do. Well jumpcut to this shock revelation of reconfigured 2020 UK, because “thousands” of newly redundant restaurant and bar workers have applied to work the land in a touching tribute to days past, potentially saving thousands of tonnes of raspberries, blueberries and strawberries from going furry and being fed to the birds.

Imported labour from Bulgaria and Romania usually do this job for the farmers in and around Scotland, but not now. Now we’re all gagging for a walk around a field and getting paid for it’s a bonus, even if there’s the slight inconvenience of a tractor trundling along slowly behind with 200 baskets that need filling. Properly. They’re soft. And not that one, it’s not ripe enough. It’ll be a bit awkward for us as a nation when another supposedly shit job turns out to require high levels of skill and dedication, though, won’t it?

The Guardian spoke to fruit farmer James Porter, who said of the influx of keen Scottish labourers wanting to get cute bits of soil on their noses and see their inappropriate trainers ruined beyond repair in the fields: “We’ve had a big response. It’s very encouraging and it gives me a bit of hope we might still be harvesting our crops.” [Guardian]