TV drama adaptation of popular Chinese novel on tomb raiders to premiere

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) — A new TV drama adaptation of the popular Chinese novel series “Gui Chui Deng,” which literally means “Ghost Blowing Lamp,” is set for an April 1 online premiere, video streaming platform Tencent Video announced Wednesday.

Titled “Long Ling Mi Ku” and known as “Candle in the Tomb: The Lost Caverns” in English, the 18-episode show will be broadcast on Tencent Video with three episodes every Wednesday evening starting next week.

With a cast led by Pan Yueming and Zhang Yuqi, the fantasy drama revolves around a tomb-raiding adventure in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

A trailer has been released for the show, which is co-produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures.