TV tonight: double trouble as thriller Twin nears its ending

The Nordic noir pairs a sweeping landscape with sibling traumas ahead of next week’s finale. Plus: Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer on their top Premier League legends. Here’s what to watch this evening

Twin

9pm, BBC Four

The penultimate double bill of the Nordic noir starring Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju as the titular twins Erik and Adam nears a tense and unpredictable conclusion. With Erik having fully assumed Adam’s upscale lifestyle and parental responsibilities following Ingrid’s accident, Adam’s dark secrets begin to reveal themselves, while Frank discovers a startling truth about the accident and Karin starts to grow suspicious. If nothing else, tune in for the sweeping shots of the spectacular Norwegian landscape. Ammar Kalia

Casualty

7.25pm, BBC One

Formidable consultant Connie is not a woman to be messed with and when she tries to move a time-wasting patient out of a valuable bed, Rash defies her and follows his instinct. Meanwhile, paramedic Ruby has been struggling with a nagging feeling she’s not doing the right thing for baby Harmony. Hannah Verdier

Great Asian Railway Journeys

8.15pm, BBC Two

Michael Portillo, condemned to roam the earth in perpetuity dressed as a tube of fruit pastilles, continues to traverse Thailand by rail. That means time in Bangkok, learning about King Rama V’s founding of the city and checking out its new, 24-platform megastation. Jack Seale

Man vs Bear

9pm, Dmax

The truly absurd yet eminently watchable reality contest continues with another three humans taking on the assault course to try and beat the efforts of three bears before next week’s finale. Tonight, a triathlete, a former football player and an “elite bow hunter” all compete and one sets a new record. AK

Philip: The King Without A Crown

9.20pm, Channel 5

You’ve seen him as Matt Smith’s cavalier newlywed and as Tobias Menzies’ shrewd older statesman in The Crown but now this doc unpicks the nuances of the real Prince Philip’s lengthy marriage. We hear how Philip has fashioned his position into one of invaluable power. AK

MOTD: Top Ten

10.20pm, BBC One

This filmed podcast may lack polish but it gives fans starved of a footie fix something perhaps even more welcome: an opportunity to argue. Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer again bring their personal insights while debating the correct ranking of ten Premier League legends. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, 8.45pm, Talking Pictures TV

Richard Burton’s British agent Alec Leamas is world-weary cynicism personified in Martin Ritt’s grim and gritty 1966 adaptation of John le Carré’s novel. Sent to East Germany to match wits with his communist counterpart, Mundt, he has a brief, sad affair with Claire Bloom’s Nan Perry: espionage is a bitter, emotionally blighted affair. Paul Howlett