Twelve people were killed in a fire in a duplex in Philadelphia.

Mourners gathered Monday for funeral services for nine children and three adults killed in a Philadelphia fire five days into the new year, the city’s deadliest blaze in over a century.

A funeral procession through the city’s rain-soaked streets was followed by services at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, to which the public was invited and asked to wear white.

January’s victims

All five fires occurred on the third floor of a duplex near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, north of the city center.

The city’s public housing agency and the state’s largest landlord, the Philadelphia Housing Authority, owned the three-story brick duplex.

According to family members, the blaze claimed the lives of three sisters, Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas, and Quinsha White, as well as nine of their children.

Quintien Tate-McDonald, Destiny McDonald, Dekwan Robinson, J’Kwon Robinson, Taniesha Robinson, Tiffany Robinson, Shaniece Wayne, Natasha Wayne, and Janiyah Roberts were the other victims, according to the city.

The officials’ ages were not given.

Last week, investigators confirmed that it began at a Christmas tree, but they stopped short of claiming that a child playing with a lighter was to blame.

The blaze was the deadliest fire in a US residential building in years, but it was surpassed days later by a fire in a high-rise in New York City’s Bronx borough, which killed 17 people, including several children.

