Twin brother of man tied up, bashed and buried at a beach fears same killers will come after him

The twin brother of man who was beaten to death and buried at a beach says he fears the same killers will soon come for him.

Frankei Wade Palmer’s brother Kerrie was tortured and killed by four men in 2003 over a $3500 drug debt on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

More than 17 years later, Frankei Palmer says he is still fearful for his own life.

The 38-year-old faced court on Tuesday where he was fined $400 after pleading guilty for failing to dispose of a syringe, the Sunshine Coast Daily reported.

Over his lifetime Palmer has accrued more than 15 jail sentences to his name.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said Palmer was risking wasting his life if he continued down the path of drug abuse.

The Nambour man told the magistrate he’d made a huge turnaround since his brother’s death.

But he said he is still fearful for his life in the aftermath of the brutal murder.

‘I’m scared they are coming after me,’ he said.

His brother’s body was pulled from a shallow grave at Mudjimba beach on January 27, 17 years ago.

He had been hog-tied, wrapped in a blanket, bashed with wood and then covered with limes.

Four men were convicted on manslaughter charges for Kerrie’s death and sentenced to jail after a trial at the Brisbane Supreme Court in 2005.