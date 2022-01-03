Twins born on different days, months, and years in California

Twins born in California on different days, months, and years

According to reports, a Greenfield, California mother is struggling to comprehend the fact that she gave birth to fraternal twins, each born on a different day, month, and year.

According to People, Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo of Greenfield welcomed their son Alfredo into the world at 11:45 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

According to the news outlet, his twin sister, Aylin, arrived 15 minutes later, at the stroke of midnight, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

The birth of the twins was a rare occurrence, according to a press release from Natividad Medical Center.

There are nearly 120,000 twin births in the United States each year (roughly 3% of all births), but twins with different birthdays are extremely rare, with some estimates putting the odds at one in two million.

Madrigal expressed her surprise at the twins’ different birthdays in the news release, saying, “It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays.” She also expressed her delight that Aylin arrived at midnight.

Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was the first baby born in 2022 at Natividad Medical Center and in Monterey County, arriving at 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

It was “an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022,” according to Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad, who stated in the news release that it was “one of the most memorable deliveries of my career.”

According to People, Alfredo Antonio and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo will be joined by their three older siblings, two girls and one boy.

