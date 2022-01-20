Twist and Pulse, a dance duo, have announced a new collaboration with McVitie’s and Britain’s Got Talent.

Twist and Pulse, a dance duo, have announced a new McVitie’s and Britain’s Got Talent collaboration.

Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, aka Twist and Pulse, distributed McVitie’s treats and cups of tea to warm up the crowd.

Twist and Pulse joined the red carpet launch of McVitie’s sponsorship of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) today with a brand-new original dance routine featuring McVitie’s biscuits and tea at the Palladium in London, announcing the new McVitie’s sponsorship of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT).

McVitie’s has announced their headline sponsorship of Britain’s Got Talent, which is now in its 15th season on ITV.

The crowd was ecstatic to see the pioneers of ‘Streetomedy,’ a combination of street dance and comedy coined by the two, perform their latest routine, which featured them dunking their McVitie’s biscuits into mugs of tea in the only way they know how – through acrobatic and funky dance moves that won them the top prize in 2019.

The South Londoners rose to fame in 2010 for their jaw-dropping dance routines and cheeky humour, which wowed the BGT judges and viewers all over the world, propelling them to second place in that year’s competition.

Since their runner-up finish on BGT in 2010, the two best friends have wowed audiences around the world with their unique choreography and founded the Twist and Pulse Dance Company, a youth dance company that also performed on BGT in 2012.

Twist and Pulse bounced up and down the red carpet in front of screaming fans after the Britain’s Got Talent judges posed for photos.

Fans of McVitie’s and BGT will be able to win top prizes as part of the new Golden Moments campaign, which will include VIP tickets to the live BGT Final at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

The Golden Moments campaign aims to spread positive and enjoyable stories across the country.

From March 7th, 2022, details about the competition will be available on special BGT branded packs such as McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives, Hobnobs, and Jaffa Cakes in retailers across the UK.

