Twitter chief Jack Dorsey to reconsider Africa trip…

March 5 – Twitter Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Thursday he is reconsidering a planned trip to Africa this year in light of concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dorsey tweeted in November, as he was wrapping up a tour of the continent, that he was planning to move there for three to six months in mid-2020. The tweet raised concerns among investors over how he would run Twitter and Square, the other company he leads. (Reporting by Katie Paul in San Francisco and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)