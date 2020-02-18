Twitter down across eastern US and parts of Europe in latest major outage

Hundreds of users have reported issues with the Twitter website Tuesday afternoon, while the mobile app appears to be largely unaffected. Twitter has not given any explanation for the mysterious outage at time of writing.

The reported issue with the site began at approximately 2:34pm UK time according to popular crowdsourcing site DownDetector, which logged some 1,844 incidents of outages from around the globe.

While the vast majority of complaints were about the website, some eight percent of reports related to iphone or ipad users, indicating the outage may be spreading.

