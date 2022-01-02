Twitter has suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account for violating the company’s anti-misinformation policy.

Twitter has suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account for violating the company’s misinformation policy.

According to a statement from the company, Marjorie Taylor Greene was charged with multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

The Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under Twitter’s “strike” system, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are sufficiently misleading to cause harm to people.

Two or three strikes will result in a 12-hour account lock; four strikes will result in a weeklong suspension; and five or more strikes will result in a permanent ban from Twitter.

Greene blasted Twitter’s move as un-American in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Her account was suspended after she tweeted statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a government database that contains unverified raw data, according to her.

“Twitter is America’s enemy and is incapable of handling the truth,” Greene said.

“That’s fine; I’ll show America that we don’t require their assistance and that it’s time to defeat our adversaries.”

After President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against false vaccine claims that are “killing people,” Twitter suspended Greene for a week in July. Twitter has defended its efforts to keep dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 off its site, claiming that it has removed thousands of tweets and challenged millions of accounts globally.

According to Greene’s Telegram account, which appears to mirror her now-banned Twitter feed when compared to Greene tweets stored in the Internet Archive, one of her final tweets on Saturday falsely referenced “extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths.”

According to Anthony Fauci, the US has seen a “vertical increase” in new COVID-19 cases, with an average of 400,000 cases per day now, and hospitalizations are also up.

COVID-19’s omicron variant has resulted in an increase in new cases across the United States.

Greene’s personal Twitter account had previously been suspended for periods ranging from 12 hours to a week.

Greene’s personal Twitter account, @mtgreenee, is affected by the ban, but her official account, @RepMTG, is unaffected.

