Twitter is down due to worldwide website outages, according to users.

TWITTER is down, and users are reporting outages all over the world.

According to Down Detector, there were 3,777 reports of Twitter users having technical issues when attempting to use the app on their mobile devices as of 6.18pm ET.

“A view of problem reports submitted in the last 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by time of day,” according to the Downdetector chart.

The website clarifies that “Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.”

Twitter users took to Downdetector to describe their problems, with one saying, “Trying to read replied tweets says ‘uh-oh an error has occurred’ or something along those lines.”

“I can refresh the app, but I can’t open any of the tweets,” another said.

“I’m getting an error that says “CAN’T LOAD TWEET — RETRY.”

I’m also unable to conduct searches.

“It’s nice to know I’m not alone.”

I seem to be able to send tweets again, but it’s pointless if no one responds.”

