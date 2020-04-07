Twitter Is Having a Photoshop Ball With the Queen’s Royal Address

In case you missed it in the flurry of news this Monday, the Prime Minister is in hospital because he’s got coronavirus (precautionary measure apparently) and the Queen was rolled out from her palace surrounded by guards and gates to tell the people living in close quarters in their terrace houses that everything will be just fine.

Elizabeth II usually only makes an appearance at Christmas, like Santa, but she’s not as forthcoming with the presents unfortunately. For this special appearance, someone in her wardrobe department thought it would be a good idea to slip her into an ensemble that’s basically a wearable green screen.

So she unknowingly gave us the greatest gift of all – the “perfect Photoshop bait” as it was so eloquently put by Peter Chiykowski, writer of the webcomic Rock Paper Cynic. And so a thread was born that just might be the most entertaining thing you’ve seen since the police reprimanding dumb sunbathers over the weekend. We’ve popped a few of our favourites below for you to enjoy.

I, for one, would like to thank the Queen for making her royal address and providing the nation with something it sorely needs right now…

The perfect Photoshop bait… pic.twitter.com/dU0CIATWs1

— Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

pic.twitter.com/klbQ1T0TG0

— BalconySinger (@RudiRadlRiot) April 6, 2020

This is a difficult time for everyone and I, for one, am grateful for gifts such as these… pic.twitter.com/9v5M3Yhgog

— Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

Cmd Lizzy pic.twitter.com/2XozWQ7kTv

— ダヒ (@Dahie) April 6, 2020

@EffinBirds #greenqueen pic.twitter.com/ORVA5f9NC6

— David ”STAY THE FUCK HOME” Jose (@Tweetmare) April 6, 2020

Okay 2020 let’s break the Internet pic.twitter.com/dBgi7IgEae

— Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

One more: pic.twitter.com/6TNOkPzudu

— Dave Till (@davetill) April 6, 2020

A few of you said my queenscreen photoshops are disrespectful, and you’re right.

The Queen is definitely a corgis > cats lady. pic.twitter.com/XmQI5jJ5Ao

— Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

pic.twitter.com/bClAshRjXp

— Nucka (@NuckaNuckalavee) April 6, 2020

Feature image credit: @RudiRadlRiot Twitter