Twitter Reacts To Cancel Drake Bell Call After Melissa Lingafelt’s Abuse Allegations

Several Twitter users want to cancel Drake Bell following his ex Melissa Lingafelt’s abuse allegations against him, but not everyone is convinced that Bell should be canceled.

Lingafelt claimed in a video on TikTok that the “Drake & Josh” star verbally and physically abused her when they were still living together. Many users on Twitter immediately wanted to cancel the actor. Netizens usually subject celebrities to cancel culture whenever they are involved in controversies. But this time, more have become aware of the cancel culture trend and they disapproved of it.

“I see everyone jumping on the next cancel culture bandwagon on Drake Bell. I’ll wait for a week or so and see if the abuse allegations are true instead of thinking with my emotions first and jump straight into the next idiot circlejerk of wanting to cancel someone,” one wrote.

“So ZERO actual proof of Drake Bell abusing anyone. No pics, no police reports,no nothing, no others to back it up? I’ll wait to see this in court because cancel culture is just kids with issues who think the world revolves around their beliefs,” another added.

“Cancer culture is so unreal. Yall mfs want to cancel Drake Bell cause some women said she got abused by him and theres no proof. You are all crazy,” a different user shared.

“Just in case y’all forgot how everything works, Drake Bell is ‘innocent until proven guilty’ Lets not jump to conclusions and ruin some mans life without evidence. I’m not saying this girl who is accusing him to be a liar, but I will never cancel anyone just from word of mouth,” @bigHecLIVE added.

“You shouldn’t believe anyone but the facts that are presented to you. And right now there is nothing out to even entertain the idea of Drake Bell being an abuser. Remember Justin Bieber? Johnny Depp?” another commented.

Meanwhile, those who believe Lingafelt stressed that they would rather believe the alleged victim than the accused abuser.

“I would rather stand with the victim and be wrong than stand for any abuser (Drake bell) and be wrong,” one wrote.

“To all the people making memes and asking for evidence/degrading the victim about drake bell being an abuser and rapist, ur part of the problem,” another added.

“No matter what, I will always side with a person coming out and calling someone out as their abuser. We don’t victim shame here. Until further notice, Drake Bell is trash,” @soyrosiita wrote.

Bell already released a statement denying Lingafelt’s abuse allegations.

“I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video. As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it,” Bell said.

“I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options,” he added.