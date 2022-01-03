Twitter reacts to the mention of Glasgow in Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021,’ but not everyone is pleased.

Twitter reacts to the mention of Glasgow in Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021,’ but some aren’t pleased.

When the narrator mentioned Glasgow and COP26 in Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021,’ many people took to social media, with some being annoyed and others finding it hilarious.

Following the success of Netflix’s ‘Death to 2020,’ comes the latest installment, ‘Death to 2021,’ which does not disappoint.

Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any crazier, 2021 stepped in and snatched the title by a long shot.

And, as is customary for Netflix, they mock the entire year and everything that occurred, from Prince Philip’s death to Harry and Meghan’s departure from the Royal Family to the rise in omicron cases in the United Kingdom.

“This darkly comedic retrospective mixes real news footage and scripted talking-head interviews as it sends up the year that tried to one-up 2020,” according to the Netflix website.

Joe Keery, Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Diane Morgan, and William Jackson Harper are among the cast members, with many of them reprising their roles from the 2020 remake.

However, the narrator brought up COP26, which took place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 this year.

“The much-anticipated COP26 climate conference opens in Glasgow, London,” the narrator said, introducing the climate change summit.

People flocked to social media to discuss it, and it could be a parody of CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer being roasted on Twitter for a COP26 gaffe as he swapped Glasgow for Edinburgh.

“Passionate over @NetflixUK saying ‘Glasgow, London’ instead of ‘Glasgow, Scotland’ in (hashtag)DeathTo2021 when talking about (hashtag)COP26,” one wrote, with a video of a man shouting “Scotland” as a response.

“Seeing Glasgow mentioned in the ‘death to 2021’ mockumentary made me feel like a wee proud mother,” one person said.

“Currently watching (hashtag)DeathTo2021,” said a third.

“COP26 opens in Glasgow and London,” I said out loud.

“Watching (hashtag)DeathTo2021 and this nonsense irritates me so much,” a fourth tweeted.

Glasgow is in a different country than London.

It’s not difficult to look something up and get it correct.

It just goes to show how little they understand or care about geography outside of the United States.”