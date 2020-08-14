Twitter Users React To ‘Finding Freedom’ Book About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Twitter users have mixed opinions on the new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is already out. The book is trending on Twitter, with several royal fans and critics sharing their take on the publication after reading it.

Some readers expressed their disappointment as they thought it was poorly written. One even compared it to a “teen fan fiction” while some felt that it was written to praise the Sussexes.

“It’s so so badly written.Its teen fan fiction at best,” Tania Summerfield wrote.

“In case you’re still on the fence, let me assure you that #FindingFreedom is nothing but a PR puff piece for #MeghanMarkle at the expense of everyone around her, even #PrinceHarry,” Aubrey Hansen wrote.

“I hate to admit this but I think Lady Colin Campbell was right on this one #FindingFreedom is more of a hagiography than a biography. Causes for the canonisation of saints are postulated with less heroic virtue,” @cwtaker commented.

“Just read the first two chapters of ‘Finding Freedom’ Seriously the worst written book ever!!! Like what is this sh–? A romantic novel? I don’t care about Meghan her ‘warrior yoga pose’ or her ‘expensive Chloé shoes’. It’s basically a 364 page long book about ‘saint Meghan,'” Suna wrote.

Meanwhile, other social media users felt that the book tells the true story of Prince Harry and Markle, so they changed their mind about the couple. Many also thanked the authors for the way they portrayed Markle in the book.

“Too late already bought #FindingFreedom ! And it’s wonderful! I am now TEAM #HarryandMeghan GO LIVE! Enjoy life,” one commented.

“I started reading #FindingFreedom last night & clearly c that this is the real truth about Meg & Harry.Ignore all the detractors,this is GOLD, I LOVE IT! Well done 4 a brilliantly written story & congrats 4 its success,” another wrote.

“Thank you Omid for humanizing Meghan. A lot of us followed her years before she met Harry and we know the person the British press tried to portray her as, is not who we know her to be. They tried to break her but she can’t be broken and came out stronger than ever,” Vash added.

“Thank you Omid for telling it like we all suspected right from the beginning and doing it with class and eloquence. The agenda to destroy particularly Meghan was and is vile and the whole World sees it!!” another commented.

“Finding Freedom” revealed many details associated with the royal family, one of them being that Kate Middleton never made an “effort to bond with Markle.”