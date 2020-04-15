Twitter users unite in support of Boris Johnson after PM was moved to intensive care unit

Social media users have asked Britons to ‘clap for Boris Johnson’ tonight after he was moved to an intensive care unit with worsening symptoms of coronavirus.

NHS workers have joined those urging the Prime Minister to ‘get well soon’, with photographs of medics holding up signs on wards shared to Twitter.

The Queen and other senior royals also today sent messages of support to Mr Johnson, wishing him a ‘full and speedy recovery’ from the virus.

The Prime Minister, 55, was transferred to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London last night and given oxygen after his health deteriorated sharply over just two hours, leaving doctors fearing he may need a ventilator.

He was said to have had breathing difficulties when he was moved to the unit at 7pm – forcing him to call upon Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to take the reins of government.

In a round of broadcast interviews this morning, Cabinet minister Michael Gove said Mr Johnson was receiving the ‘best care’.

‘As we speak the PM is in intensive care being looked after by his medical team receiving the very, very best care from the team in St Thomas’ and our hopes and prayers are with him and with his family,’ he told BBC Breakfast.

NHS workers across the UK shared photographs to Twitter today of medics holding up placards asking the Prime Minister to ‘get well soon.’

Staff on the Nason Ward at George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton held up signs reading ‘get well soon Boris’ in support of Mr Johnson.

At Solihull Hospital near Birmingham, medics at the Acute Medical Unit also urged the Prime Minister to ‘get well soon’ in a photograph posted to Twitter.

Medics on the intensive care unit at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth held up signs individually in photographs which were later compiled to read ‘get well soon Boris, you can beat this.’

Others across Britain posted signs in their windows reading ‘pray for Boris’ and ‘get well soon Boris’ in support of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, dozens of Twitter users took to the platform under the hashtag ‘ClapForBoris’ to ask Britons to salute the Prime Minister from their homes at 8pm this evening.

The recognition would follow the nationwide ‘Clap for Carers’ tributes, which saw thousands of people take to their doorsteps to honour NHS staff and key workers.

In a tweet, one user asked Britons to clap for the Prime Minister tonight ‘whatever your political views are’ as ‘he has done his best for this country in this impossible situation.’

A ‘Clap For Boris’ Facebook group has also been created for the event, with more than 136,000 members pledging to take part.

Another said: ‘Let’s get this thing going at 8pm this evening. He’s our PM, he’s strong, a huge character and he’s fought for us since his inception.

‘Get well soon Boris. We need you.’

‘I’m clapping for Boris tonight 8pm outside my window. Are you?’ said a third.

Others encouraged Britons to take part in the tribute ‘whatever your political persuasion’ as ‘we should all wish our Prime Minister well.’

Another said: ‘The nation will be clapping for Boris tonight – 8pm. Let’s show our support for the man leading our country.’

Some users, however, dubbed the tribute a ‘ridiculous idea’ and took the opportunity to criticise the Prime Minister.

It was even claimed a ‘Clap for Boris’ event would ‘make a mockery of the incredible sacrifice of our front line workers’ by some on social media.

Others took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister well under the hashtags ‘PrayForBoris’, ‘PrayForBorisJohnson’ and ‘PrayingForBoris.’

Among the well-wishers was television presenter Kirstie Allsopp, who wrote: ‘Boris is a fighter, he will win through, and it’ll cheer him up no end that people are being so generous, amazing to see. #PrayForBoris.’

Former Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon also took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister well.

‘Saddened to hear that Boris Johnson has been moved into ICU. Thoughts and prayers with him,’ she said.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also shared a prayer for the Prime Minister’s ‘swift recovery.’

He added: ‘@GSTTNHS has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn’t be in safer hands.’

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan added: I wish the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery and thank the NHS team looking after him and everyone at St Thomas’.

‘Coronavirus can affect anyone, the symptoms can be really awful. Please, please, remind your friends and family to stay at home!’

Singer Rhydian Roberts insisted ‘we should all hope our Prime Minister recovers’ regardless of our ‘political persuasion.’

He said: ‘Come on Boris. No matter what your political persuasion is, we should all hope our PM recovers.

‘I for one wish him well and my thoughts are with him and his pregnant girlfriend Carrie #PrayForBoris.’

Another user shared the vocalist’s sentiment, writing ‘b******* to political allegiances right now.’

‘Our Prime Minister is in intensive care,’ he added. ‘Every single person in the UK must hope that Boris Johnson pulls through this.’

Radio presenter John Dalziel added: ‘Regardless of where you stand politically, Boris isn’t just the Prime Minister, he is also a fiancé and soon to be father, son and brother.

‘Anyone who has ever had a family member sent to the Intensive Care Unit will know how scary this time is.’

Television personality Lizzie Cundy took to Twitter to share her ‘thoughts and prayers’ with the Prime Minister, adding: ‘This goes to show no one is invincible to this virus.

‘Please let’s all stay at home!’

The Prime Minister’s sharp downturn came 11 days after he first suffered coronavirus symptoms and went into isolation.

He looked increasingly unwell when seen in public and in ‘selfie’ videos posted on social media, and ministers were said to be shocked by his appearance at a Zoom conference on Sunday.

Downing Street sources confirmed Mr Johnson is not yet on a ventilator – but was moved to intensive care to be near one if needed.

Some medical experts are forecasting this course of action is now ‘very likely’.

Two thirds of patients in intensive care with coronavirus are sedated and put on a ventilator within 24 hours of arriving as the illness attacks their lungs.

But last night one doctor told The Times Mr Johnson was conscious and had not been intubated – the process of putting a tube in the windpipe to aid breathing.

He was said to have required around four litres of oxygen rather than the 15 litres used by an average Covid-19 ICU patient.

Only two hours before his move to intensive care, No10 was insisting Mr Johnson was still spearheading the government’s coronavirus response, despite de facto deputy Mr Raab chairing the morning crisis meeting.

Yet shortly after the Foreign Secretary left the Number 10 podium following the daily 5pm press briefing, Mr Johnson suffered breathing problems.

Sir Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary, held an emergency video conference with the cabinet to tell them the bad news, in a moment one minister described as ‘truly shocking’.

No10 has been urged to be more ‘transparent’ about the premier’s condition, amid claims a hospital bed was being prepared for him as early as last Thursday.