Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man who was discovered dead in his Dorset home.

A 35-year-old man was found dead at a house in Dorset, prompting two teenage boys to be charged with murder.

Edward Reeve’s body was discovered at a property in Heath Road, Christchurch, last week, prompting detectives to open a murder investigation.

The two are due to appear in Poole Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Dorset Police said a 15-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has since been released on bail.

“Following a detailed and fast-moving investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges,” Detective Inspector Simon Huxter said.

“This development has been communicated to Edward Reeve’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this truly tragic time.”

Following a report of a welfare concern, police were dispatched to Edward’s home on Wednesday around 7.53 p.m.

The 35-year-old’s body was discovered with serious injuries.

Jayne Newey, Edward’s mother, who worked in customer service and was a local musician, paid tribute to her son.

“I can’t believe it,” she said.

“If you ask me, he didn’t deserve it.”

Jayne described how her son, who had moved from Buckinghamshire to Christchurch ten years ago, had struggled with drug addiction.

She expressed her concerns about his death, claiming he had been hanging out with hoodlums.

“I’ve been suspicious for a long time that something like this would happen,” Jayne added.

The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers, according to Dorset Police.

The police are still looking for leads.

“I’d like to thank the public again for their support and information in response to the appeals,” Mr Huxter said.

“The investigation is still ongoing, so please get in touch with us if you believe you have information that can help.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 and mention the case number 55220001688.