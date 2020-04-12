Two additional deaths caused by COVID-19 in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, April 11 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported two additional deaths caused by COVID-19, as the country recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Dr. Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health from New Zealand Ministry of Health gave the update on daily COVID-19 press conference Saturday afternoon. According McElnay, a man in his 80’s in Wellington Public hospital and a man in his 70’s in a Christchurch hospital have died overnight from COVID-19.

New Zealand reported 20 new confirmed and nine new probably cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,312 in the country. Fifteen people are currently in hospital, including five people in ICU and 422 people have recovered from the disease.

New Zealand has now reported four deaths caused by COVID-19.

According to the official, 40 percent of the COVID-19 cases confirmed in New Zealand are directly related to overseas travels and 46 percent of the cases have links to confirmed cases within New Zealand, while 2 percent are confirmed community transmission and 11 percent of the cases are still being investigating. Several retirement villages across the country have reported cluster outbreaks of the disease.

New Zealand declared a national emergency and entered into a national lockdown from March 25. People are urged to stay home to contain community transmission of COVID-19. The country has closed its border to non-residents from March 19.