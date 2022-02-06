Two adults were displaced by the Harrisburg fire, but no injuries were reported.

Two adults were displaced by a fire in Harrisburg, but no injuries were reported.

A fire that broke out in the heart of the city Saturday evening was quickly put out by Harrisburg firefighters.

According to Harrisburg Chief Brian Enterline, two row homes in the 900 block of Grand Street caught fire shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to two units out of a total of ten.

“That row is a wood frame row, so keeping the significant fire damage to two, especially on a cold night,” Enterline said.

“We were having some icing issues, but they were able to get it taken care of.”

An electrical problem started the fire, which was unintentional.

The two row homes’ second and third floors were where it happened.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced by the fire.

According to Enterline, the units that bookended the fire-damaged homes suffered minor damage.

No one was hurt.

Several fire departments in the area, as well as Harrisburg police, were dispatched.

