Two arrests have been made in connection with a spate of ATM attacks outside Glasgow.

Two arrests have been made in connection with a series of ATM attacks outside Glasgow.

Cash machines in Milngavie, Ayr, Motherwell, and Livingston were targeted between Sunday, January 30 and Wednesday, February 2. A six-figure sum was taken from an ATM in Motherwell.

The cash machines in Milngavie, Ayr, Motherwell, and Livingston were targeted between Sunday, January 30 and Wednesday, February 2.

While the majority of these attempts failed, a six-figure sum was stolen when an ATM in Motherwell was targeted.

So far, two men in their thirties, ages 32 and 30, have been arrested and charged, and they have been remanded in custody.

Officers believe there are other people involved, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Our investigation has resulted in two arrests so far, but we are keen to identify all others who played a part, and I am hopeful that our communities can assist with this,” said Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Lindsay, who is leading these inquiries.

“Please contact police immediately if you remember seeing any suspicious activity around ATMs in Milngavie, Ayr, Motherwell, or Livingston in the days leading up to or during the incidents.”

“Likewise, if you believe you have any relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage of any of these incidents and have not yet passed it on to us, please do so as soon as possible.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.