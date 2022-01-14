Two attacks have targeted Iraqi Sunni groups’ headquarters.

Two bombings hit Iraqi Sunni groups’ headquarters.

Attacks on offices of the Taqaddum Coalition and the Azm Alliance in Baghdad resulted in no casualties.

Iraqi city of Baghdad

According to sources, two blasts occurred on Friday in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital, targeting the headquarters of the largest Sunni groups.

Unidentified gunmen targeted the Taqaddum Coalition building in the Adhamiyah neighborhood of northern Baghdad, according to a source in the Baghdad police. The Taqaddum Coalition is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi.

A blast targeted a building in Baghdad belonging to the Azm Alliance, which is led by Sunni leader Khamis Khanjar, according to another source.

Although no one was hurt in either attack, the two structures were damaged.

The Iraqi government has yet to respond to the incidents.

The Taqaddum Coalition came in second with 37 seats in the 329-seat parliament, while the Azm Alliance received 14 seats.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.