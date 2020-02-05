Two Australians have coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise off Japan

Two Australians are among the 10 to have tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise liner off the Japanese port of Yokohama.

Screening began on Tuesday for some 3,700 passengers and crew – 200 of whom are Australian – aboard the anchored vessel after a Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

The 10 infected people included two Australian guests, three Japanese guests, three guests from Hong Kong, and one guest from the United States, in addition to one Filipino crew member, a spokesman for Princess Cruises confirmed to Daily Mail Australia.

They will be transported to a medical facility while the remaining thousands will be quarantined on board the Carnival Corp ship for 14 days, Japan Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

‘I want to take sufficient care of the health of passengers and crew and make every effort to prevent the spread of the virus,’ Kato said at a media briefing.

Everyone on board the Diamond Princess had received initial health screening, Kato said, a process that identified 273 people for testing. Of that smaller group, 31 results had been received so far, revealing the 10 confirmed cases.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is seeking information about the Australians on board the ship.

Fears have been raised that those onboard may run out of food, however, the Princess Cruises spokesman said ship plans to proceed alongside to Yokohama where food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard.

A Briton, David Abel, who is on board with his wife Sally, both from Oxfordshire, has described the strict quarantine measures on the vessel.

‘We are now officially in quarantine. It appears that our quarantine is on board the ship, that we will not be taken off to a hospital.’ Mr Abel said in a Facebook video.

‘The 10 people that are affected, they are being taken off very soon by the local coastguard into a medical facility. We are to remain on board the ship and we are confined to our cabins.’

Health Minister Kato said that officials would continue to monitor the remaining passengers and crew for the potential development of symptoms, suggesting that more test samples could be taken.

None of the 10 infected people, three of whom are Japanese nationals, had severe symptoms, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A health ministry official said not everyone would be tested with PCR (polymerase chain reaction) kits because it was too time-consuming and deemed unnecessary.

Photographs and video posted on Twitter by a passenger with the handle @daxa_tw showed masked health workers clad in blue plastic gowns walking down empty corridors on the Diamond Princess as well as views of deserted lounges and a barren deck.

Carnival Japan, the local unit of the British-American cruise operator Carnival Corp, said on Tuesday the turnaround of the ship had been delayed by about 24 hours. It was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Carnival’s Princess Cruises Japan said on Tuesday that cruises scheduled to depart from Yokohama and the western Japanese port of Kobe this week would be cancelled because of delays related to the coronavirus checks.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in Japan. The epidemic, which originated in China’s Hubei province, has killed hundreds of people and infected more than 10,000 so far.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Abel said the crew of the Diamond Princess had imposed strict hygiene measures with tourists warned to avoid public toilets – but claimed that some of his fellow passengers ‘don’t give a damn about personal health’.

‘Nobody is able to book onward flights as we have no idea when the quarantine will clear,’ said Mr Abel, who is travelling with his wife and described himself as a ‘captive’ on the ship.

‘The whole ship is in quarantine, we are in the middle of the bay, anchored, so nobody can get on or off this ship.

‘My guess is we are going to be here throughout the whole of the day and the night.’

Praising the crew, he said staff had imposed stringent hygiene measures under which passengers had to wash their hands in sight of a staff member before eating.

‘Staff are constantly cleaning and sanitizing public areas such as handrails and door handles. Passengers are requested not to use public toilets unless in emergency,’ he said.

However, Mr Abel also accused some of his fellow passengers of increasing the risk of infection with poor personal hygiene.

‘Some of the passengers on board just don’t give a damn about personal health,’ he said.

In one case, an American tourist had blown his nose on a napkin and left it on a dinner table where waiters carrying food were likely to touch it, he said.

It is not yet known exactly how the virus spreads.

Describing the medical tests, Mr Abel said: ‘We’ve had the medical guys come into our stateroom and it’s taken all night, from midnight to 10am, for them to do four of the decks and there are 14 in total.

‘They came in, took our temperature, asked three questions – have we got a cough, have we got a fever, do we take medication to lower temperature.’

Despite the large number of people on the ship, photos from inside show usually-bustling communal areas are all but deserted as those on board are confined to their cabin rooms to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

The only people in sight are personnel going from room-to-room to test the passengers for the virus, or to clean the ship’s public areas.

One image shows a deserted cinema room on the huge liner, called the Diamond Princess, with no one in sight. Another shows the ship’s huge casino standing empty.

Corridors and a huge atrium are left empty save for medical officials wandering around in protective masks.

The usually-lively reception area on board the Diamond Princess is now empty and unmanned.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the ship had already been quarantined on Saturday at the port of Naha, but the unnamed 80-year-old man’s diagnosis has now forced further checks.

In addition, any passengers who got off in Hong Kong or had close contact with the infected man will be subject to tests for coronavirus.

Until the results are in ‘everyone on board… will stay there’, Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The 80-year-old patient ‘did not visit a medical centre inside the ship while he was sailing with us’, according to cruise operator Carnival Japan.

‘According to the hospital where he is staying, his condition is stable and infection was not found among his family members who sailed with him,’ they said.

Japan has already barred foreign nationals who have been to Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

People with passports issued in Hubei are also banned from Japan in a bid to contain the crisis.

Visitors who display symptoms of the new virus when they arrive in Japan can also be denied entry.

A total of 11 foreigners have been barred from entering so far, the immigration service agency said today.

Japan has also flown more than 500 citizens out of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated.

The disease is believed to have emerged in a market in Wuhan that sold wild animals, spreading rapidly as people travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday in late January.

The virus has so far spread to more than 20 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency.

In addition, Hong Kong today announced that a 39-year-old coronavirus patient had died in hospital – only the second fatality outside mainland China.

There are already 13 people in Australia who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, which has killed 362 worldwide and threatens to become a global pandemic.

The highly-contagious virus has infected more than 17,000 people worldwide.

It has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Australia citizens trapped in Wuhan have now been evacuated and have landed on Christmas Island, where they will enter a quarantine for 14 days.

It is understood that 72 people were on board the first of four charter flights expected to take more than 240 evacuees to the Indian Ocean island.

The Airbus left Western Australia’s RAAF Base Learmonth, near Exmouth, on Monday night, and touched down on Christmas Island about 9pm local time.

Those on board were among the 243 who had earlier been evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, on a Qantas flight.

