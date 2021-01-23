Two bodies recovered from blast site in India’s Karnataka state

NEW DELHI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — At least two bodies have been recovered, and investigation is on into the blast that took place late on Thursday night in India’s southern state of Karnataka, said a senior district official on Friday.

The blast took place in the state’s Shivamogga town.

The district official appealed to the public not to panic, and also cautioned not to believe the rumours going on in several social media platforms about the incident.

“So far we have recovered two dead bodies from the site. The blast took place inside a truck at a construction site. As of now we are not sure about the nature of blast. Investigation is on and it will be found out soon,” said Shivamogga District Collector K.B. Shivakumar over phone.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain at the loss of lives.

“Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier, local media reports had said that eight people died in the blast.

Further details are awaited. Enditem