Two border force officers test positive as Australian deaths rise to 19 – as it happened

Land councils in the Pilbara have launched an emergency response group and website to provide local information about the response to the coronavirus crisis.

The group, Recov19er, hosts a daily teleconference update at 11.30am to ensure accurate information is being shared among Pilbara Aboriginal communities.

People can email in specific questions. Western Australia has introduced penalties for people travelling between regional areas, unless it’s for work, education, or another “essential” purpose, and has also closed access to some remote Aboriginal communities in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading to those areas.

The portal is a collaboration between Yamatji Marlpa Aboriginal Corporation, Nyamal Aboriginal Corporation, and other native title groups and Aboriginal leaders in the Pilbara.

The Nyamal Aboriginal Corporation co-director, Gavin Mitchell, said they were “working to ensure we are listening to all of our communities’ needs at this critical time to allow us to continue to provide information through to those assisting with this health emergency”.

“We thank you all for your input so far and if you have any questions, comments, feedback or suggestions, please get in touch with us.”