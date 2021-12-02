TWO British airlines are among the world’s ten worst airlines.

Following the study, Ryanair and easyJet both made the top ten.

The study, which was conducted by luggage storage company Bounce, looked into customer complaints as well as seat comfort, in-flight entertainment, food, and baggage regulations.

“We all know how aggravating it is to be stuck in a cramped cabin with no Wi-Fi or to be stuck in the departure lounge for hours with no plane in sight,” they said.

“That’s why we looked at passenger feedback, as well as airline punctuality and maximum luggage allowance for both domestic and international airlines, to see which ones leave customers happy.”

Ryanair was fourth, and easyJet was seventh, with neither airline providing free hand luggage in the cabin – the only two that do not.

Customers on Ryanair must pay for priority boarding to bring a suitcase into the cabin, or travel with just a small handbag or backpack, while easyJet eliminated free hand luggage earlier this year, allowing all standard passengers to bring a suitcase onboard with no weight restrictions.

Both airlines received three out of five stars for customer service, and easyJet received three stars for seat comfort and meals.

They were, however, dragged down by a lack of in-flight entertainment and luggage.

Ryanair and easyJet declined to comment when contacted by Sun Online Travel.

Thankfully, they didn’t win the title of world’s worst airline.

Viva Air Colombia was the worst airline in the world, scoring 1 out of 5 on all criteria, while TAP, a Portuguese airline, received the most complaints with 1,430 over a six-month period.

The study also revealed the world’s best airlines, with Virgin Atlantic topping the list at number 21.

All Nippon Airways, a Japanese airline, came out on top, receiving four out of five stars overall and the only five-star rating for customer service.

We’ve also revealed the most notorious airlines and airports for misplacing luggage – and how to avoid having yours go missing.

Here are the best and worst airlines for refunds during the Covid outbreak.

