Two Brits arrested in Spain after refusing to wear face masks on Tenerife flight

Two men were arrested in Spain for refusing to put on their face masks while on a flight and ignoring the pilot’s plea.

The plane was travelling to Madrid when the incident broke out, with distressed passengers claiming it was fuelled by alcohol.

Fellow passengers said the men had been making a nuisance of themselves and walking up and down the plane without masks.

One passenger told 20minutos.es: “Some of the passengers asked to be separated or to be seated in another place.”

The flight from Tenerife to Madrid was operated by Iberia who alerted the Civil Guard as they approached the Spanish capital.

Police were waiting at the airport in Madrid where both men were escorted off.

A video published by 20minutos.es shows three air stewards walking down the packed plane to speak to two men.

It appears that all the other travellers are wearing masks – although you cannot see the two men alleged to be involved.

Masks are mandatory on all flight to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In the video, the stewards can be seen leaning over to talk to two passengers before waving their hands in the air.

Reports said the two men were repeatedly told to put on their masks by the steward, and, at one stage, the pilot also left the cockpit to talk to them but they still refused.

The passengers were also said to have repeatedly walked up and down the aisle to go to the toilet, wearing face masks around their necks and “waving” at other passengers.

The two men were reseated at the back of the plane during the flight.

Another Spanish newspaper reported that the travellers “demeanour on flight IB3229 was rather unpleasant and not very exemplary.

“They were disturbing the other passengers throughout the trip.

“Their shouting caused discomfort to others, who could not rest or simply be calm for the time that the flight lasted.”

When the plane touched down at Madrid airport, the two Brits were warned not to get off until the Civil Guard arrived and boarded the plane.

They were then arrested and escorted off and witness statements were taken from those on board.

The travellers are facing fines for refusing to wear a mask and possible public disorder.

The incident has prompted a huge reaction on social media, with people saying they should never have been allowed on board in the first place if they appeared to have been drinking too much.

Iberia has been asked for an official comment about the circumstances but on its website, the airline makes it perfectly clear that all the coronavirus safety regulations have to be respected.