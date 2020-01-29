Two broken satellites will nearly graze each other at 32,800mph above the US

The defunct satellites are predicted to pass by each other at a distance of just 50ft above Pittsburgh tonight – with experts saying a collision would be catastrophic

Two broken satellites will whizz past each other at 32,800 mph tonight in the sky tonight above Pittsburgh, US.

LeoLabs, which has been monitoring the space junk, says the satellites will pass by at a terrifyingly-close distance of between 50ft and 100ft.

And experts believe that if they did collide, there would be catastrophic consequences, creating debris that could hurtle into spacecrafts.

One of the satellites – the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) – was first blasted into the solar system in 1983, but was only actually in operation for a matter of months.

The other one – the Gravity Gradient Stabilization Experiment (GGSE-4) – was an experimental US Air Force device that was launched in 1967.

The satellites, which are estimated to cross paths at 6:39:35pm local time (11.39.35pm GMT), are not predicted to make contact, but will come exceptionally close.

LeoLabs CEO Dan Ceperley told LiveScience that if they did hit, “there would be thousands of pieces of new debris that would stay in orbit for decades.”

He added: Those new clouds of debris would threaten any satellites operating near the collision altitude and any spacecraft transiting through on its way to other destinations. The new debris [would]spread out and form a debris belt around the Earth.”

Mr Ceperley said that it is not hugely uncommon for pieces of space junk to nearly-miss each other as they fly through the solar system.

However, he said it is unusual for pieces of this size – with one bigger than a truck – to nearly graze.

LeoLabs tweeted: “Events like this highlight the need for responsible, timely deorbiting of satellites for space sustainability moving forward.

“We will continue to monitor this event through the coming days and provide updates as available.”