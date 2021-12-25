Two children and a man are killed in a fire blamed on Christmas lights in a Pennsylvania home.

Two children and a man are killed in a Pennsylvania home fire blamed on Christmas lights.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – QUAKERTOWN, Pa. –

Authorities say a man and two children died in an early morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home on Christmas Day, which they believe was started by Christmas tree lights.

Fire units were dispatched to Essex Court shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to Quakertown police.

On Saturday, half of a twin home was set on fire.

Eric King, 41, and the two children, whose identities were not immediately confirmed, were found dead, according to Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck.

The children were two of the man’s sons, according to CBS Philly.

Another adult and a child who were able to leave the house were taken to the hospital and later released.

The other side of the twin house was also damaged, but no one was killed, according to Buck.

“Right now, we’re looking at the Christmas tree that may have ignited as a result of Christmas lights on that Christmas tree,” Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree told KYW-TV.

The investigation is being conducted by the state fire marshal, borough police, the fire department, and the coroner’s office.

The state of Pennsylvania’s fire departments are facing a crisis: a lack of volunteers.

Penn State University has won the right to purchase a fraternity house that was closed after a student died as a result of hazing.

A massive fire swept through a crowded ferry in Bangladesh, killing at least 39 people.