Two children infected by novel coronavirus recovering

NANNING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Two children aged two and 10 who were infected by the novel coronavirus are recovering and in stable condition in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The two-year-old girl surnamed Zhong flew to Nanning, the regional capital, on Jan. 21 with her mother from Wuhan, the center of the novel coronavirus epidemic, and developed a fever the next day. She was confirmed to have been infected by the disease at the Hechi City People’s Hospital.

After isolated treatment, her fever symptoms disappeared three days ago, and her lungs have no pathological changes, said Wei Qing, a respiratory doctor, adding that she sleeps and eats normally. Those who had close contact with her have not shown infection symptoms.

Another 10-year-old girl surnamed Dong and her mother were both tested positive for the novel coronavirus after they came to Quanzhou County in Guangxi from Wuhan on Jan. 18.

The two are receiving treatment in a hospital in the city of Guilin. The girl showed no obvious symptoms of high fever or pneumonia after two days of observation, said doctors.