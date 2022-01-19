Two Chinese are kidnapped in Nigeria, and two Nigerians are killed by bandits.

Bandits kidnap two Chinese and kill two Nigerians in Nigeria.

Victims working on a hydroelectric dam project in Niger

Bandits attacked Chinese and security personnel working on a hydroelectric dam in Zunguru, Niger State, western Nigeria, on Tuesday night, according to security sources quoted by local media.

“On Tuesday night, bandits killed two Niger State residents and kidnapped two Chinese expatriates,” the Investigative Journalism Foundation, a Nigerian NGO, reported, citing Wasiu Abiodun, the Niger State Police Command’s spokesman.

According to the same source, they were kidnapped while one of their compatriots was shot and two local workers who were also injured died on their way to the hospital.

Three other Chinese workers went missing as a result of the incident, and police are looking for them.

Kidnappings in general, as well as kidnappings of Chinese workers, are common in Nigeria.

As in previous years, several attacks were carried out in 2021.

According to the Guardian, a Nigerian online news outlet, four Chinese workers on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railroad project were abducted in Ogun State on June 16, 2021, and a policeman was killed in the operation in June 2021, according to security sources.

Zhao Lijian, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, also mentioned the kidnapping of three Chinese by armed robbers at a private Chinese company in Kogi State, Nigeria, on February 22, 2021.

Kidnappings of Chinese citizens in Nigeria “occurred from time to time” during the same year, he said, “increasing the security risk.”

Two Chinese employees of a Chinese-funded company in Osun State, Nigeria, were also kidnapped on April 5, 2021, according to Zhao.

He claimed that the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as well as Chinese embassies and consulates, have issued a number of warnings to Chinese citizens, advising them not to travel to high-risk areas.

He said, referring to the deployment of “a number” of Chinese-funded projects and companies in Nigeria, that “the situation has never been ideal.”

Despite this, he said, China does not evacuate people on a regular basis because of isolated incidents.

According to Chinese authorities, China has always prioritized its cooperation with Nigeria and has positioned Nigeria as a major strategic partner.

According to the China-Africa Research Initiative of Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), over 12,000 Chinese workers in Nigeria have lost their jobs.

