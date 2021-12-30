Two Colorado cities had to be evacuated due to a wind-driven wildfire.

Associated Press’ PATTY NIEBERG contributed to this report for America.

DENVER (AP) — A wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies forced tens of thousands of residents in two communities near Denver to evacuate on Thursday.

Residents in Superior, which has a population of 13,000 people, were told to evacuate the city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000 people.

The towns are located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

A nearby section of US Highway 36 was also closed due to fire.

According to the National Weather Service, the blaze near the towns was one of several that started in the area Thursday, at least some of which were sparked by downed powerlines, as winds gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph) and sent flames racing through barren trees.

The Front Range of Colorado, where the majority of the state’s population lives, had an exceptionally dry and mild fall, and the winter has been mostly dry so far.

However, snow was predicted for the region on Friday.

Winds whipping through trees in the parking lot were captured on video by a bystander outside a Superior Costco store, which was surrounded by gray skies, a hazy sun, and small fires scattered across the ground.

Leah Angstman and her husband saw similar skies on their way back to Louisville from Denver International Airport after a holiday trip.

Angstman recalled leaving clear blue skies and entering clouds of brown and yellow smoke as they sat on the bus heading toward Boulder.

In a message to The Associated Press, she said, “The wind rocked the bus so hard that I thought the bus would tip.”

Because of the poor visibility, the bus had to pull over and wait for a half-hour for a regional transit authority van to escort them to a highway turnaround.

She said she saw four separate fires burning across the freeway in bushes.

“The sky was a dark, dark brown, and the dirt was blowing across the sidewalk in swirls like snakes,” she explained.

According to scientists, climate change is causing weather to become more extreme and wildfires to become more frequent and destructive.

Heat waves and a historic drought…

Latest News from Infosurhoy