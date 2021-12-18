Two colossal lions have caused panic at a major airport after escaping their confinement while being transported by plane.

TWO colossal lions escaped their confinement as they were being loaded onto a plane, causing widespread panic at a major airport.

After a tense “standoff” with staff at Changi Airport in Singapore, veterinarians were forced to use a tranquilizer gun on the beasts.

After making the bid for freedom while in transit to an “overseas facility,” one of the lions was reportedly seen relaxing on top of the crate.

To deal with the alarming situation, Singapore Airlines had to call in expert veterinary and carnivore teams to transport the pride of seven lions.

According to The Straits Times, the killer animals are now recovering from their sedation and are being cared for by the Mandai Wildlife Group.

It’s unclear where the lions came from or where their journey would take them.

“The immediate priority is the lions’ well-being,” Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

“On this, SIA is collaborating with Mandai Wildlife Group, which runs Singapore’s only wildlife facility capable of caring for large carnivores.”

The lions were kept safe by a safety netting that surrounded the container the entire time, according to the airline, and there was no disruption to the airline’s operations.

The lions needed to be tranquilized so they could be transported safely to Mandai Wildlife Group’s animal quarantine facility, according to a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesman.

“The lions are under surveillance,” he said.

“For the time being, they will remain in our care, and we are in close contact with SIA on the matter.”

It comes after a lion was spotted strolling through the streets of Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, after being “deliberately released” by a disgruntled animal owner’s employee.

Zhai claimed that a worker he had fired for “fraudulent activity” had let his lion Hei Man, which means “Dark Mind,” loose on the city’s streets.

According to the Khmer Times, the sacked employee plotted with some of his former coworkers to release the animal in order to blackmail him.

A lion escaped an enclosure at a German zoo and was shot dead, despite officials admitting it posed no threat to visitors.

Before staff were able to corner the lion and another big cat, they ran amok through the Leipzig Zoo grounds.

In South Africa, 14 lions escaped from the country’s largest game reserve just two days after a toddler was mauled to death there by a leopard.

The lion pride, which included lionesses and cubs, managed to escape the famous Kruger National Park.