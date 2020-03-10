Two-day-old puppy stuck pipe HOUR after fell down drain family bathroom owners give fitting name

A newborn puppy has miraculously survived after getting stuck down a drainpipe just two days after it was born.

The pup called ‘Troopie’, became lodged in a water pipe, in Beenleigh, south of Brisbane at about 10pm on Saturday night.

Realising what had happened, Troopie’s panicked owners called a plumber to help rescue him.

Joseph Egan from the ‘Brisbane Plumbers’ said he initially thought the call was a prank.

‘This lady rang at around 10pm last night panicking and said, ‘my puppy has fallen down the floor drain and is stuck!’ Mr Egan wrote on Facebook.

He tracked the puppy’s location using a camera and then cut the pipe before shaking it in a downward motion to dislodge the puppy.

He told the Courier Mail it was one of their more unusual call-outs.

‘Its definitely not often you get a call about a puppy stuck like that but also then that it survived,’ he said.

‘There were actually two puppies that fell down and this one ran through the gully and got wedged.’

In a post on Facebook describing the ordeal, Mr Egan revealed the family joked about naming the dog after its misadventure.

‘The kids wanted to call it ‘Lucky’ but the Dad said it would be called ‘Dollars’ because in his words ‘This puppy has cost me a s*** load of money’. Although he did say it was money well spent,’ he wrote.