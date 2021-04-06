Two dead and two injured following three-car collision in Louth

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a crash involving three cars in Louth earlier today.

The incident occurred on the Ardee Link Road, just off the M1 at Richardstown, Dunleer in Louth at around 8.10am this morning.

A man in his early 50s died after his car crashed into another car. His body has been removed to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the second vehicle (a man in his mid-30s) died following the crash. His body has also been removed to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The passenger in the second car was removed from the scene to this hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle was struck in the crash. The driver was taken to the same hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are currently at scene. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling on the M1, or on the Ardee Link Road at Richardstown this morning, to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station