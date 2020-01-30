Two dead as fire destroys multiple boats in U.S. state of Alabama

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — At least two people have been killed and several others are injured or missing after an overnight fire destroyed a dock containing around 35 boats in the U.S. state of Alabama on Monday, local media reported.

CNN quoted Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen as saying that two bodies had been recovered, with six or seven people still unaccounted for. He added some 35 boats suffered “total destruction” as a result of the fire in Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

“The dock is collapsed; we can’t get to all the boats right now,” Harnen said. “We have a list of residents here and we are trying to confirm (the) whereabouts of everyone.”