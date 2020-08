OTTAWA, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — Two people were killed and one wounded by a tornado, which hit an area near Virden of Canadian Manitoba province Friday night, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Saturday afternoon.

The tornado touched down at around 8:10 p.m. local time Friday and carried away two cars, throwing them into a nearby field.

The police found two young people dead and another seriously wounded on the scene. Enditem