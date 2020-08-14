Two “Demon Pigs” Have Arrived at London Zoo

Two hairless babirusa pigs, supposedly the “ugliest pigs on earth” (harsh) have arrived at London Zoo as part of an international breeding programme for endangered animals.

Budi and Beth will get a few weeks to settle in, then get to go outside where they can be gawped at by slack-jawed visitors.

This type of pig is classed as vulnerable in the wild, because their habitats have been destroyed (by humans) and they’ve been extensively hunted for bushmeat (by humans). Nice of us to put them up in a zoo so we can point and laugh about how “ugly” they are, then – they’re nicer on the outside than our species on the inside.

Zookeeper Hannah Joy comments:

“They may not be Indonesia’s most photogenic residents, but babirusas do fulfil an important role in the forest’s ecology – turning the soil and spreading seeds as they forage.

They really are fantastic beasts who need our help.”

Babirusas eat a diet of leaves, berries, nuts, fruits, mushrooms, fish, insects, bark and even some small animals. They’re called demon pigs because of their “long, misshapen tusks – which are actually teeth growing through their noses that curl backwards,” the zookeeper continues.

“The way they wag their long stringy tails when they’re happy is a joy to see,” says Joy. And she’d know.

Beth is currently two years old, while little Budi is only a year and hasn’t yet grown his curly tusks. [BBC]

Images: ZSL London Zoo