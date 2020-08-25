Two explosions hit southern Philippines

MANILA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Two explosions hit the town of Jolo in the southern Philippine province of Sulu Monday noon, a military report said, adding that blasts “resulted in numerous casualties.”

In an initial report, the military said the explosion occurred around 12:00 noon in front of a grocery store along a busy street in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province.

The report added the blast “resulted in numerous casualties.”

About one hour after the first blast, a second explosion rocked a church at 1:00 p.m. The police have also confirmed the “heavy explosions.”

A police spokesman said they are checking the casualties and assessing the situation.