Two fingers of the ‘world’s most modified man’ have been slashed off to form a bizarre ‘alien’ claw.

A MAN has had a piece of his hand amputated, the latest in a series of gruesome body modifications he’s undergone in pursuit of his wild dream of becoming a “black alien.”

Anthony Loffredo, 33, has split his tongue, covered himself in tattoos and piercings from head to toe, and even cut off his nose – but he claims he has only completed 34% of his incredible transformation.

The 33-year-old Frenchman is dead set on becoming a “black alien,” and has already had his upper lip removed earlier this year.

Despite the risk of going blind, eccentric Anthony, who has been undergoing extreme body modifications for over a decade, braved having his eyeballs tattooed.

He’d also had both of his ears surgically removed to make him appear more extraterrestrial, as well as tongue-splitting, which involves cutting the muscular organ in half with a scalpel.

Because the procedure is illegal in his home country, Anthony traveled to Spain last year to have his nose surgically removed.

He also had dermal implants placed in his face to give his skin a bumpier texture, as well as reptilian-style bumps on his forehead and chiseled lines across his cheekbones, in the hopes of appearing less human.

On Instagram, the would-be alien documents his transformation under the name Black Alien Project, leaving his 718,000 followers in awe of the lengths he is willing to go to.

Anthony’s left hand has had two fingers removed to form a strange “alien” claw.

Following surgery, he uploaded a video to his page that showed a bloody stitched-up scar on his hand with the caption “I develop my inner peace.”

His controversial body modification antics continue to divide his fans, with some praising his audacity while others questioning his motivation.

One person wrote, “Blatant disrespect to those who have been unfortunate enough to lose limbs and are looking for ways to function as the human body should.”

“You’re going to regret this one 100 percent,” said another.

“This is disturbing AND fascinating at the same time. I don’t think I could do this, but thumbs up to you for living your dream,” a third person wrote.

“Congratulations on moving forward with the project. It is incredibly wonderful,” a fourth person said.

Anthony’s transformation has taken nearly a decade, but he believes he is only a third of the way there.

“From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of…,” he told the French newspaper Midi Libre in 2017.

