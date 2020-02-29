Two forest fires in winter burn 115 hectares in Orense

Two fires located in the province of Orense have burned, as reported by the Ministry of Rural Affairs of the Xunta, a total of 115 hectares. The Xunta’s communication to the media informs, on the one hand, of the extinction of a fire in the orensano municipality of San Xoán de Río after burning 80 hectares, as well as the control situation of another fire in Vilariño de Conso, also in Ourense, after burning 35 hectares.

According to the regional department, both fires began late Friday afternoon, at 20:10 that of San Xoán de Río, in the parish of Seoane de Argás, which was extinguished at 6:33 this morning; and at 21:14 that of Vilariño de Conso, in the parish of Castiñeira, which was controlled at 3 in the morning.

Although it is winter, this type of fire continues to occur, although much less frequently. Medio Rural remembers that the toll-free telephone number 085 is available to the public, in which it can be notified in case of detecting a forest fire.

And he also points out that there is another telephone number, “anonymous and free”, to report any incendiary criminal activity 900 815 085..