Two grizzly bear cubs hitch a ride on their mum’s back to cross a wide river

TWO bear cubs hitch a ride on their mother’s back to cross a wide river.

The six-month-old grizzlies are not yet strong enough to swim and their mother was trying to teach them not to be afraid of the 6ft deep water.

Pattie Walsh took the pictures in Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

She said: “The cubs appeared to be a little apprehensive. They stayed close to their mum and latched on as tight as they could.

“One cub used his claws and teeth to hold on but as soon as the water was low enough mum tossed them off.

“The bears forage in all parts of the National Park. On the other side of the river is more food.

“Crossing the river like this also teaches them that they don’t need to fear the water.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]