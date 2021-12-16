Two I-78 crashes resulted in the deaths of four people, according to state police.

Two I-78 crashes killed four people, according to state police.

Four people were killed in two separate crashes on Interstate 78 in Berks County on Tuesday night, according to state police.

A school bus, Chevrolet Cruze, Nissan Xterra, and a commercial vehicle collided on I-78 east in Tilden Township at 8:22 p.m., according to state police.

According to state police, the school bus caused the crash by failing to notice stopped traffic ahead due to construction work.

The bus rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze before continuing eastbound and rear-ending a Nissan Xterra with the Cruze stuck underneath its front end.

According to state police, the Nissan was then pushed into the back of the truck.

According to state police, the Cruze’s driver, a 20-year-old man, died at the scene.

According to state police, Warren Jackson, 58, of New Jersey, was a front-seat passenger in the Nissan and died in the crash.

Both men were found dead at the scene, according to state police.

The other motorists and passengers were unharmed.

According to state police, a 54-year-old Williamsport man driving an SUV and a 24-year-old Reading woman riding passenger in a sedan were pronounced dead at the scene of a second crash about two hours later, also on I-78 east but in Upper Tulpehocken Township.

Because of the first fatal crash, eastbound I-78 traffic was being diverted to Strausstown at exit 19.

According to state police, a 64-year-old New Florence man driving a tractor-trailer failed to slow down for stopped traffic and rear-ended a 53-year-old South Carolina man driving a van.

The van, two sedans, an SUV, and another tractor-trailer were all involved in a domino crash caused by the force.

The second crash is still being investigated by the state police’s crash reconstruction and forensic services units.

