Two infants taken to hospital after chemical leak at holiday park’s swimming pool

TWO infants were taken to hospital after a chemical leak at a holiday park’s swimming pool.

Two more youngsters and two adults were also treated by paramedics at the indoor pool.

The alarm was raised when swimmers suffered breathing difficulties at Carlton Meres, near Saxmundham, Suffolk.

Fire crews found that a small amount of sodium hypochlorite pool cleaner had got into the water.

The pool, opened last year as part of a £2.5million redevelopment, was ventilated and cleaned.

Owners Park Holidays apologised and said the leak was being probed.

A spokesperson for Park Holidays said: “We are currently undertaking an internal investigation at Carlton Meres Holiday Park as to how a small quantity of excess chlorine was discharged into the park’s swimming pool whilst it was in use by holiday guests.

“The amount introduced into the water is not believed to have been sufficient to have posed any serious risk to those present.”

The spokesperson said the children were taken to hospital for assessment as “a precautionary measure.”

He added: “We are sorry for any distress caused to those involved and for the interruption made to guests’ holidays.”

