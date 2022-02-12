Two injured passengers were airlifted to a Houston-area hospital after a plane crash in Harris County, Texas.

A plane crash outside Houston on Friday resulted in two people being airlifted to hospitals.

According to local media, the plane’s wreckage was discovered near Houston, Texas, on a golf course.

After the crash in Harris County, two people on the plane were taken to a Houston hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Both passengers were alive but injured, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash site was surrounded by police and firefighting personnel.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Sun reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for more information on the plane and the crash.

