At least two people have been killed and multiple others injured after a man carried out a knife attack in the French town of Romans-sur-Isère, local media is reporting.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident in the town in southeastern France after the man launched the frenzied attack on Saturday morning.

Two people died in the stabbing spree and at least five others were injured, Le Dauphine Libéré reports. Three of the injured people are in a critical condition.