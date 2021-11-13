Two lanes of a South Carolina highway are closed due to a large pig hogging the road.

According to a sheriff’s office tweet, a huge pig blocked a highway in York County, South Carolina on Thursday night.

According to WSOC TV, two lanes of the road were closed along Old York Road near Earnest Drive while authorities assessed the situation and were able to remove the “road hog.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the incident caused delays for onlookers and that deputies remained on the scene to ensure that the massive animal was safe until its owner could be found or rounded up by Animal Control.

The lane closures were necessary due to delays caused by onlookers watching the spectacle, according to WCNC.

The pig’s owners, known as “Papa Pig,” arrived with their trailer to take him home once he was located.

But it wasn’t going to be easy; Papa Pig was so big that he tore his owners’ trailer apart.

According to WHNT News 19, deputies loaded Papa Pig into a horse trailer used by their Mounted Patrol unit and safely returned him home.

