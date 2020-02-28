Two Laos soccer players banned for life over match-fixing

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The Asian Football Confederation has found two Laos national team players guilty of match-fixing and banned them for life.

The AFC’s disciplinary and ethics committee issued a statement Wednesday saying Khampheng Sayavutthi and Lembo Saysana were found guilty of “conspiring to manipulate the result” of an international friendly between Hong Kong and Laos in Hong Kong on Oct. 5, 2017.

“In order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no other details will be disclosed,” the statement said.

Hong Kong won the match 4-0, scoring goals in the 10th, 13 and 73rd minutes before converting from the penalty spot in the 83rd.

